Jackson County law enforcement agencies came together for the 2021 Shop With a Cop event.
With the support and generous donations from the community, the event was able to give 50 foster children gifts for Christmas.
Officers from seven different agencies within Jackson County had the opportunity to shop with the children and bless them with something “extra” for Christmas.
