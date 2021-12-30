A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Cossey, 72, of Rector, on Sunday.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Cossey was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 49 in rural Clay County at 12:30 p.m., when he negotiated a left curve at the intersection with State Highway 90.
The vehicle left the roadway on the right side, and hit a large concrete culvert. The vehicle overturned and caught fire according to state police.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Burdette man in Mississippi County.
Danny R. Seaton, 65, was traveling west on East State Highway 120 in rural Mississippi County in a 2011 Chevrolet.
According to state police, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
