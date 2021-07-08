Small business is a priority for the Newport Economic Development Commission

Editor’s Note: This is the third article in a three-part series on the Newport Economic Development Commission.
Economic Development is most often thought to be associated with locating industries and big business in a community. Although that is an important part of the process, retail and small business development is also a priority for the well-being of a community. Without retail businesses in town, the people of the community would leave town and spend their earnings in another town, keeping the community from seeing the true benefit from job creation.
The Newport Economic Development Commission has worked with small businesses throughout Newport, both with financial resources and with the access to technical assistance. The best-known program of the NEDC is the popular ReNewport grant program. ReNewport grants are given to assist small businesses for exterior improvements to their business. The improvements can include painting, new signage, improved parking, roof repairs, and new doors and windows.
The ReNewport grant program has several benefits. First, it allows businesses to get financial assistance with needed repairs to help their business be more accessible for customers. Second, the renovations improve the appearance of businesses, which in turn improves the appearance of Newport. Business owners can receive 50 percent of the improvement costs up to a maximum grant of $2,500. Since the program started in 2010, the NEDC has awarded 110 ReNewport grants to more than 90 local businesses. To-date, over 95 percent of the grants have been awarded to locally owned small businesses. These businesses are the ones who support our ball teams, give to charitable organizations, and spend a large percentage of their revenue in Newport. The ReNewport program has been so popular that communities throughout the state have imitated the effort. The Arkansas Community Development Society awarded the ReNewport program with the Innovative Community Development Program award in 2012.
The NEDC has formed relationships with many organizations who provide resources to small businesses. The Delta Center for Economic Development, the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center, White River Planning and Development District and many others work hand-in-hand with the NEDC to provide technical assistance and support to retail business in this area. The NEDC, working with the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, offers free workshops for business owners. The workshops take place locally in Jackson County to make it convenient for owners who have limited time. Recently, the NEDC reached an agreement with the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) to put their northeast Arkansas office in Newport. Small businesses can visit the PTAC office, located in the NEDC building, and get qualified to bid for local, state, and federal government contracts. This free service will greatly help Newport’s small businesses.
Newport has seen a significant increase in retail business. At the beginning of the decade, Wal-Mart built a new Supercenter in Newport. Wal-Mart invests in growing communities when it decides to build a major new facility. The Supercenter has captured businesses for Newport that were leaving town and allowed more of the revenue created by manufacturers in Jackson County to stay in Jackson County.
The NEDC worked with developers who transformed the former Wal-Mart into a new shopping complex for the county. Tractor Supply, Factory Connection, Dollar Tree, and Goodwill have all expanded retail opportunities for the area. Newport worked hard to take the empty space and make it an attractive retail property on the busiest intersection in town. It happened in record time of nine months.
One way to know how retail businesses, especially nationally based retail businesses, feel about a community is to watch their property investment in town. Newport during the last decade has seen huge growth in commercial and retail construction. McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Sonic, George Kell Motors, Harris Ford, and others have built new buildings in town. Other businesses have renovated their facilities, or renovated facilities into which they relocated, like Taco Bell, M&P Insurance and Investments, Attention Medical Supply, Norman and Baker Pharmacy, Dollar General, and Newport Advanced Physical Therapy. Acquisition of several existing businesses by new companies, as Food Smart did when they bought Cash Saver, has created added investment for Jackson County. New local businesses like Custom Connect Auto Detail, 2 Chicks Florist, La Flores Mexican Store, United Health Care, and several more have opened offering retail options in town.
Restaurants have been established over the last several years with a wide range of food offerings. Little A’s, Penny’s Place, the Old Gas Station Bar and Grill, Frankie’s Place, Postmaster Spirits, and Subway have opened during the last few years. The explosion of food trucks throughout town has added another great range of dining options. Newport has more restaurant choices than have been available in many years.
The NEDC was instrumental in recruiting a new hotel, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, to Newport. Newport was losing 86 percent of business travelers to neighboring communities. Cobblestone brings an upscale hotel to town and will help reverse this trend.
In conclusion, Jackson County residents find themselves in a business that either was not here a decade ago or that has made significant upgrades during the last decade daily. All retail and small business development has benefited the creation of new jobs. As small retail businesses opened, have grown, or expanded, they have added new employment to the area and these new jobs help grow the local economy. Newport has grown over the last decade and a major part of this has been the work of the Newport Economic Development Commission with small business and retail business.
