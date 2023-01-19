The 2023 legislative session got off to a smooth start. The full Senate confirmed the governor’s secretarial nominations, and Senate committees got their initial organizational meetings out of the way.

The governor had named 14 of a possible 15 cabinet nominees, and the Senate quickly confirmed her selections. The head of the Department of Finance and Administration, the Department of Labor and Licensing and the Department of Agriculture will continue in the positions they held under the previous administration.

