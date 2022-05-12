Soil health field day to teach cover crops, minimum tillage practices to Arkansas farmers

COTTON PLANT — Soil health is a critical component of crop success for growers. Arkansas farmers will have a chance to learn and implement soil practices at the Soil Health Field Day and Training at the Adam Chappell Farm in Cotton Plant on May 25 from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Chappell is a Woodruff County farmer and current president of the Arkansas Soil Health Alliance. He has extensive experience implementing soil practices such as cover crops, minimum tillage, nutrient management and the addition of soil microbiological inoculants. Since 2013, these soil health practices have been an important element of Chappell’s farming philosophy, and he has been able to increase profitability by reducing irrigation, fertilizer, herbicide and other inputs.
“This field day will allow farmers to see first-hand how Adam has implemented his system and how it might translate to increased profitability for other farmers,” said Mike Daniels, extension professor of soil and water conservation.
The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Soil Health Alliance in conjunction with the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Daniels said the field day will provide farmers with training on equipment modifications for soil health, composting efforts to feed soil microbes, and changes in soil and water relationships, such as infiltration and increased water storage. Chappell, along with extension and NRCS specialists, will also provide information about improving soil health using cover crops and minimum tillage.
Chappell will conduct a live demonstration of planting into standing cover crops. Steve Stevens, a Desha County farmer and member of the Soil Health Alliance, will also share his soil health successes.
Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits will be available for attendees. Lunch will be provided free.
Register online at forms.office.com/r/xGNP 8SWWdZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.