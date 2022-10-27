In a creative writing class as a young adult I put all my energy into writing about weird, bloody, supernatural occurrences. I was ever so pleased when the instructor asked me, in front of the whole class: “What is wrong with you!?”

I loved the horror movie genre as a little kid, and those of us of a certain age, who grew up in the Mid-South, were fans of Sivad – Watson Davis, the vampire host of Fantastic Features on WHBQ-TV out of Memphis from 1962-1972.

Contact Steve Gillespie at news@newportindependent.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.