Eaton carries Arkansas State past ULM 90-83
MONROE, La. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had a season-high 25 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 90-83 on Saturday. Norchad Omier added 24 points for the Red Wolves. Omier also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Caleb Fields had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Arkansas State (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Desi Sills added 12 points and eight assists.
Nika Metskhvarishvili scored a season-high 22 points plus seven rebounds and five assists for the Warhawks (9-7, 1-3).
Andre Jones added 19 points and seven assists. Russell Harrison had 18 points.
Tuckerman Lady Dogs defeat Midland
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs cruised to a 56-27 victory against the Midland Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Tuckerman outscored Midland in the first quarter 19-2, setting the tone for the game. Three players scored in double digits to lead Tuckerman in the conference win. Kenzie Soden and Kenadi Gardner both poured in 16 points and Shanley Williams had 11 points. Brooke Ratton had 8 points for Midland. The Tuckerman Lady Dogs are now 4-2 in conference play and 13-8 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.