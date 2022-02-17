Junior High District Tournament
On Feb. 7, the No. 3 seed Junior High Bulldogs played in the first round of their District Tournament against the No. 6 seed Salem Greyhounds.
In the first quarter the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 13-10. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs continued to control the game, outscoring the Greyhounds 12-1 in the quarter to take a 25-11 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs stretched their lead by outscoring the Greyhounds 13-6 to lead 38-17 after three. At the final buzzer, the Bulldogs came away with the 43-26 win. Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Eli Tackett with 15 points and Braelyn Odom with 10 points. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 17-4 overall and they advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament.
On Feb. 10, the No. 3 seed Junior High Bulldogs played in the semi-final round of their District Tournament against the No. 2 seed Melbourne Bearkatz.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 10-6. In the second quarter, Melbourne maintained their lead over the Bulldogs and took a 17-11 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Bearkatz outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 in the quarter for a 30-20 lead after three. At the final buzzer, the Bearkatz came away with the 40-27 win to end the Bulldogs season. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring on the night were Braelyn Odom with 9 points, Andrew King with 7 points, and Eli Tackett with 7 points. With the loss, the Bulldogs ended their season with a record of 17-5 overall, 4-2 in conference play, and a third place finish in the tournament.
High School
On Feb. 8, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Hoxie to play the Mustangs in what was one of the last two games of their regular season.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-9 lead. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs struggled to find the basket and the Mustangs had a 29-24 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, both teams struggled to score as all nine points in the quarter were scored by the Mustangs and they led 38-24 at the end of the quarter. In the fourth, the Bulldogs weren’t able to cut into the Mustang lead and the Mustangs came away with a 58-41 win. Leading the Bulldogs were Carson Miller with 12 points and David Platt with 11 points and 8 rebounds. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 14-11 on the season.
On Feb. 11, the Bulldogs traveled to Bradford to take on the Eagles in what was the last game of their regular season.
On a night that saw Coach Longino play a lot of different players in preparation for the upcoming District Tournament, it was an easy night for the Bulldogs on the ball court as 12 players scored in the game. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the quarter and also led 37-15 at the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the quarter to lead 60-23 at the end of three. At the final buzzer, the Bulldogs came away with the
71-23 win. Leading the Bulldogs were Carson Miller with 11 points, Elijah Alcorn with 10 points, and Waylon Tackett with 10 points. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 15-11 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.