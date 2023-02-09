Melbourne 57, Tuckerman 53
TUCKERMAN — Melbourne edged Tuckerman 57-53 Saturday in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
TUCKERMAN — Melbourne edged Tuckerman 57-53 Saturday in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Tuckerman (20-10, 7-6 conference) held a 24-22 lead at halftime. Melbourne came back to lead 42-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Kenzie Soden scored 18 points and Ansley Dawson 12 for Tuckerman. Hallie Skidmore and Kaylee Love scored 12 points each for Melbourne, with Ashtyn Kimble adding 11.
TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman earned its 20th victory of the season Friday by defeating Hoxie 62-31 in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kenzie Soden scored 21 points and Ansley Dawson added 17 for Tuckerman. The Lady Bulldogs led 10-7 after the first quarter, 37-10 at halftime and 55-25 after the third quarter.
Cara Forrester scored 20 points to lead Hoxie.
Tuckerman (19-8) won the junior girls’ game 42-35.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record Tuesday in an arena filled with stars and rocked by eager fans anticipating a crowning moment in his 20-year career.
James chased the 36 points necessary to surpass Abdul-Jabbar with determination, scoring 20 in the first half.
The fans roared with every point while he inched toward the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers’ bench.
James’ mother, wife and three children also watched from courtside amid the thousands who rose in waves of anticipation nearly every time James touched the ball.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Chiefs and Eagles are bringing MVP finalists Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl to cap a season in which the NFL had a glaring amount of instability at quarterback.
A total of 68 QBs started at least one game, a record for a non-strike year. Nearly half of all changes during the regular season were because of injuries at the most important position, despite the league’s efforts to try to keep QBs healthy.
A record 13 teams used at least three starters, including the San Francisco 49ers, whose season ended in the NFC title game when they had no healthy quarterbacks available.
