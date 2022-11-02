Webb powers South Alabama past Arkansas State 31-3
JONESBORO (AP) — La'Damian Webb ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to propel South Alabama to a 31-3 romp over Arkansas State on Saturday.
South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Webb's 3-yard touchdown run and Carter Bradley's 49-yard scoring strike to Jalen Wayne.
Webb had 1-yard scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters, finishing with 28 carries for the Lions. Bradley was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards.
James Blackman completed 22 of 39 passes for 179 yards for the Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5), whose only score was a 32-yard first-quarter field goal by Dominic Zvada.
Jefferson, Sanders lead Arkansas past Auburn, 41-27
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third and Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards to lead Arkansas to a 41-27 victory over Auburn in a battle to escape the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division.
The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak versus the Tigers, who have dropped four games in a row. The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West. But Auburn couldn’t stop Jefferson and Sanders or challenge on offense for most of the second half. Arkansas hosts Liberty on Saturday.
Hale, McElvain help Central Arkansas rout N. Alabama 64-21
CONWAY (AP) — Darius Hale ran for 255 yards and two scores, Will McElvain accounted for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas routed North Alabama 64-21 on Saturday night.
Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) generated 733 yards of offense, including 456 yards on the ground on 41 carries.
Hale had 19 carries with scoring runs from 6 and 64 yards. McElvain finished 15-of-24 passing for 277 yards and had a 12-yard touchdown run. Myles Butler and Jarrod Barnes each caught a touchdown pass from McElvain and combined for eight receptions for 220 yards. Kylin James added 113 yards rushing and a 21-yard touchdown for Central Arkansas.
Christian Richmond had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the first quarter for the Bears. Butler's 82-yard TD catch stretched the lead to 26-6 early in the second.
ShunDerrick Powell ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns that included a 64-yard scoring run for North Alabama (1-7, 0-4).
College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field.
Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU.
Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting ahead of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25. The Volunteers have already beaten the Crimson Tide and LSU, which was ranked 10th.
Tennessee has been one of the season’s biggest surprises, starting the season unranked in the AP poll and jumping out to an 8-0 start for the first time since the Vols won their last national title in 1998.
Only one team that has been No. 1 in the committee’s initial rankings has not made the playoff, but only about half the teams in first top four managed to finish there.
NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday.
Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco. The Dolphins (5-3) are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis.
The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.
Claypool went from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which unloaded linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday. Smith joins the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-3). The Steelers then acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington.
