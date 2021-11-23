Tuckerman takes the sweep
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs and Swifton Lady Pirates were able to sweep the Trumann Lady Wildcats in basketball action Thursday.
The Lady Dogs took the win, 48-22. Kenzie Soden led scoring with 18 points and 4 rebounds. Shanley Williams tossed in 12 points and Kenadi Gardner had 8 points with 5 rebounds and 5 steals. The Lady Dogs improved to 7-2 on the season.
In junior high action, the Lady Dogs won 24-20. Emily Gates had 7 points and August Huckabee had 6.
The 7th Grade Lady Pirates had an exciting win; scoring in the last seconds to win 16-15. Meagan Caraway led scoring with 7 points. Ally Sampson and Kylee Seibert both chipped in 4 points.
The Lady Dogs will travel to Wynne on Monday, Nov. 29, for senior girls junior varsity and varsity games.
Action at Cave City
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Swifton Pirates 7th grade team, the Junior Bulldogs, and Bulldogs traveled to Cave City to play the Cavemen in a three game night.
In the first game of the night the Swifton Pirates jumped out to an early lead in the first half and were led by Zeke Church with 10 points and they went into the halftime break with a 14-8 lead. In the second half, the Pirates were able to pull away with four players scoring in the half to win 29-14. The Pirates were led in scoring by Zeke Church with 13 points and Cole Gates with 7 points. With the win, the Pirates improve to 6-2 on the season.
The second game of the evening pitted the Bulldogs against the Cavemen in Junior Boys action. In the first quarter the Junior Bulldogs were able to outscore the Cavemen 13-3 with the help of Eli Tackett’s three 3 pointers scored in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Junior Bulldogs were able to keep their lead by outscoring the Cavemen 17-14 to lead 30-17 going into the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Junior Bulldogs weren’t able to score and were outscored by the Cavemen 14-4 but still held a slim lead 34-31 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Junior Bulldogs were able to pull things back together to win the game 47-41. The Junior Bulldogs were led by Eli Tackett with 25 points. With the win, the Junior Bulldogs improved to 9-1 on the season.
The last game of the evening was the Senior Boys game. The game was a back and forth affair the entire night.
In the first quarter, both teams struggled at times and at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 12-11. The second quarter saw both teams get their offense going as the Cavemen outscored the Bulldogs 17-14 to take a 28-26 lead going into halftime. The third quarter was played as close as the previous two quarters with the Bulldogs outscoring the Cavemen 11-8 giving the Bulldogs a 37-36 lead after three. The fourth quarter was set up to be a battle and it didn’t disappoint. In the quarter, the Cavemen outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 to tie the game at the end of regulation play 51-51. In the overtime, the Cavemen controlled the opening tip and slowed the pace down and was able to outscore the Bulldogs 6-3 to win the game 57-54.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Amare Neal with 13 points including 5 for 5 from the free throw line, Waylon Tackett with 10 points, and John Metzger with 10 points. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
