Tuckerman vs. Atkins (Senior Boys, Southern Bancorp Chickasaw Classic)
On Friday, Dec. 3, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Blytheville to take on the Atkins Red Devils in the Southern Bancorp Chickasaw Classic for a first time meeting between both teams.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders and took an early lead to end the first quarter up 20-5 with the help of 10 first quarter points from Waylon Tackett.
In the second quarter, Atkins seemed to get things going and outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 but the Bulldogs still maintained a 28-22 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs took off again and seemed to hit everything they shot. Amare Neal and Waylon Tackett combined for 17 points in the third quarter and the Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 22-8 to take a 50-30 lead after three quarters of play.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t let up and Coach Longino pulled the starters out toward the end of the final quarter as the game was out of reach for the Red Devils. At the final buzzer the Bulldogs took the win 66-39. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Amare Neal with 25 points and Waylon Tackett with 20 points. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-5 overall on the season.
Lady Dogs travel to Wynne
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs lost to Wynne on Nov. 29 in the last minutes of the game. Tuckerman jumped out to an early lead in this physical game and led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Yellowjackets kept the pace of the game a quick one, but was unable to keep up with the offense of the Lady Dogs in the second quarter. The Lady Dogs led 27-18 at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Yellowjackets were fired up and were able to tie the score with one minute left in the third quarter. With 47 seconds left in the quarter, a foul was called and Wynne sank both free throws, giving them the lead 35-33. Tuckerman got the ball and Ansley Dawson drove down for a layup and drew a foul. She made both shots and tied the score again at 35. Wynne answered in the final seconds of the third quarter with a 2 point shot ending the quarter leading Tuckerman, 37-35. Wynne outscored Tuckerman 19-8 in the third. The Lady Dogs fought hard in the fourth quarter; the lead being tossed back and forth between the two teams. Wynne won the game, 50-48.
Ansley Dawson led scoring for Tuckerman with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Kenadi Gardner had 14 points and Kenzie Soden had 7 points.
Tuckerman vs. Pocahontas (Senior Boys, WBU Tournament)
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Pocahontas Redskins in the Williams Baptist Tournament after a week and a half off due to the Thanksgiving break.
In what seemed like a close game at times due to both teams not shooting well and turning the ball over on offense, the Bulldogs managed to hold the lead 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Redskins got things going and outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 to take a 29-25 lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter both teams struggled to score, as the Redskins managed to only score 8 points and the Bulldogs scored 5, with the Redskins still leading 37-30 after three.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs attempted to come back on the Redskins but were not able to overcome the lead that the Redskins had and fell 50-42 to the Redskins. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by John Metzger with 15 points and David Platt with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
