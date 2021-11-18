Tuckerman vs. Sloan Hendrix – Senior Boys Basketball
On Nov. 12, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds at Bly Story Fieldhouse in their first conference game of the season.
The Bulldogs led the Greyhounds after the first quarter 14-11. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs had trouble scoring and went into the halftime break trailing the Greyhounds 25-18. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 15-12 and the Greyhounds led 40-30 at the end of the quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Greyhounds continued where they left off, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-12 to win the game 59-42. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Waylon Tackett with 13 points and Carson Miller with 10 points. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play on the season.
Swifton Pirates (7th Grade) vs. Sloan-Hendrix
On Nov. 12, the Swifton Pirates 7th Grade team played the Sloan-Hendrix 7th Grade Greyhounds at Bly Story Fieldhouse. In the first half, the Pirates were outscored by the Greyhounds 16-7 going into the halftime break. In the second half, the Pirates outscored the Greyhounds 14-8, which included a three-pointer from Bronx Holland. The Pirates rally fell short and the Greyhounds won the game 24-21. The Pirates were led in scoring by Zeke Church with 7 points, Andrew Chapman with 6 points, and Bronx Holland with 6 points all scored from the three-point line. With the loss, the Pirates fell to 3-1 on the season.
Tuckerman vs. BIC – Senior Boys Basketball
On Nov. 9, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs at Bly Story Fieldhouse.
In what was a close game the entire evening, the Bulldogs led after the first quarter 12-10. In the second quarter, the score was back and forth, as David Platt led the Bulldogs with 8 points in the quarter to help keep the game close for the Bulldogs. The game was tied at 28 apiece going into the halftime break. In the third quarter, it was no different than the first two quarters as both teams battled with the quarter ending with both teams tied at 37. In the fourth quarter, Carson Miller and Waylon Tackett scored a combined 14 points to keep the game close to give the Bulldogs a chance to win it with a shot at the buzzer by Amare Neal that missed the mark. The Bulldogs lost the game 54-52. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Carson Miller with 14 points and 4 for 4 from the free throw line, David Platt with 14 points and 3 for 5 from the free throw line, and Amare Neal with 10 points.
Tuckerman vs. BIC – Junior Boys
On Nov. 9, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs played the Junior Mustangs from Buffalo Island Central at Bly Story Fieldhouse.
In the first quarter, Tuckerman outscored Buffalo Island 14-7 and appeared they were going to have an easy night. In the second quarter, Tuckerman maintained their lead going into the halftime break and were ahead 24-19. In the third quarter, Tuckerman didn’t slow down the pace and led 41-28 at the end of the quarter. In the fourth quarter, Tuckerman was able to put Buffalo Island Central away to win the game 57-32. Tuckerman was led in scoring by Eli Tackett with 26 points and Finley Lancaster with 20 points. With the win, the Junior Bulldogs improved to 7-1 on the season.
Tuckerman Lady Dogs against Mammoth Springs
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs traveled to Mammoth Springs to face a tough Lady Bears team on Nov. 9.
Both teams played at a fast pace and pressured the ball well. Mammoth Springs was able to handle Tuckerman’s defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Dogs trailed 28-3. Tuckerman was able to cut the Lady Bears lead to 39-21 going into half time, but were unable to keep the pace in the second half. Mammoth Springs won the game 79-31. Ansley Dawson led scoring for Tuckerman with 17 points.
The Junior Lady Dogs were also defeated by Mammoth Springs. August Huckabee scored 8 points and Emeri Baughn scored 4.
Tuckerman Lady Dogs defeat Hoxie
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs hosted the Hoxie Mustangs on Nov. 8.
Tuckerman, 3-0, set the tone for the game going on a 5-0 run. Hoxie came back to tie the score at 10 all to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Tuckerman was able to take the lead 15-12 on shots by Kenadi Gardner and Ansley Dawson. Hoxie continued to battle back, rebounding well, and led 19-17 at half-time.
The second half was intense, with both teams working hard to take the lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Dogs led 27-26.
Hoxie began the last quarter with control of the ball and was able to score on two possessions giving the Mustangs the lead at 31-27. Tuckerman answered back with two jump shots. Dawson drove in and was fouled. She sank both free throws giving the Lady Dogs the lead 33-31. Hoxie took the lead once again, but Gracie Smith tied the game, 36-36, with a 3 pt. shot.
The Lady Dogs battled and with less than a minute left, Williams and Smith helped the team to take the lead once again. With 19 seconds left, Hoxie went to the line for free throws, but missed, and Dawson was able to grab the rebound. She was fouled and went to the line; making one of the free throws. The Lady Dogs were able to hold on to their lead and won the game, 46-41.
Shanley Williams had 15 points. Ansley Dawson chipped in 13 and had 11 rebounds.
In 7th grade action, the Lady Pirates were able to get the win against Hoxie, 17-11. Josie Branch had 9 points and Ally Sampson scored 4 points.
Swifton Pirates (7th Grade) vs. BIC
On Nov. 9, the Swifton Pirates 7th Grade team played the Buffalo Island Central 7th Grade Mustangs at Bly Story Fieldhouse. In the first half of the game, the Pirates were able to outscore the Mustangs 16-0 going into the halftime break. In the second half, the Mustangs were finally able to get on the board but were outscored by the Pirates 8-4 in the half. The Pirates won the game 24-4. The Pirates were led in scoring by Zeke Church with 7 points and 3 for 4 from the free throw line, Andrew Chapman with 7 points, and Dawson Worthington with 6 points and 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
