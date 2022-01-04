NEA Invitational Tournament
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs traveled to Jonesboro over Christmas break to play in the NEA Invitational Tournament held at ASU’s First National Bank Arena.
In the first round of bracket play, the Lady Dogs matched up with the Batesville Lady Pioneers. This was a rematch of an earlier game in which the Lady Pioneers won, 63-54. This game started off much different with the Lady Dogs going on a 10-0 run. Tuckerman had the lead, 10-5, at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Dogs continued on their scoring run in the second quarter extending the lead at the half to 31-16. The second half began with Batesville using a press defense, but the Lady Dogs were able to handle the pressure with ease.
At the end of the third quarter, Tuckerman continued to lead 49-31. Batesville switched up their defense in the last quarter to man defense, which Tuckerman continued to maneuver well. Tuckerman won the game, 62-48, advancing them to the second round. Shanley Williams led scoring with 14 points. Ansley Dawson chipped in 12 points. Gracie Smith, Kenadi Gardner, and Kenzie Soden all had 10 points.
Tuckerman faced Marmaduke in a three-peat game in the second round. The Lady Dogs struggled to get their game going in the first half. They were down 31-17 at half time. The second half started with Tuckerman pressing the ball. Katie Clark was able to help cut the lead to 31-26 with two 3 point shots, but the Lady Dogs were not able to keep the momentum going. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Dogs were down 44-26. Marmaduke continued to handle the ball well in the last quarter and won the game 54-39. Kenadi Gardner was the leading scorer for Tuckerman with 17 points. Katie Clark had 14 points. The Lady Dogs are now 12-8 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs were awarded the Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award for this tournament. Katie Clark and Kenadi Gardner were named to the NEA Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Lady Dogs host Melbourne Lady Bearkatz
The Lady Dogs were in conference action on Friday, Dec. 17, when they hosted the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz. Tuckerman played well together in the first half of the game, jumping out to an early lead. The Lady Dogs led at halftime, 28-24.
In the second half of the game, Melbourne took their first lead with 5:48 left in the third quarter. This fueled their momentum and they went on a 19-6 run. Melbourne led at the end of the third quarter 51-37. Tuckerman was not able to recover points in the fourth quarter and lost the game 55-41.
Tuckerman Lady Dogs host Salem Lady Greyhounds
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs were in conference action against the Salem Lady Greyhounds on Dec. 14, at the Bly Story Fieldhouse. The Lady Dogs came out prepared to play in the first half; shooting and handling the ball well. At half time, the Lady Dogs led 30-23.
In the second half, the Lady Dogs lost steam and allowed the Lady Greyhounds to outscore them 14-7 in the third quarter. Salem held Tuckerman to only 2 points in the fourth quarter. Salem won the game 46-39. Leading scorers for Tuckerman were Katie Clark with 15 points and Ansley Dawson with 10 points. Kaitlyn McCarn led Salem with 21 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.