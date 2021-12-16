Tuckerman vs. White County Central Junior Boys – Conference Game
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs traveled to Plainview to take on the White County Central Junior Bears. On a night that probably had fans keeping an eye on the weather on their phones as well as watching basketball, Tuckerman found themselves having a fairly easy night on the basketball court. During the game, Tuckerman was able to score at will against the Junior Bears the entire night. At the end of the night, the Junior Bulldogs came away with a 53-18 conference win. Leading the Junior Bulldogs were Eli Tackett with 22 points, and Finley Lancaster with 14 points. With the win, the Junior Bulldogs improved to 11-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge Senior Boys – Conference Game
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves in a conference game at Bly Story Fieldhouse in Tuckerman. In a pre-game ceremony, two Bulldogs were recognized for their contributions to the team for the months of October and November. Freshman Amare Neal was awarded the “Spur Player Award” and Senior David Platt was awarded the “Player of the Month Award”.
During the game, it was a night that saw the Bulldogs shoot better in the first half than they did in the second half. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a few minutes off the clock to get going and found themselves leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, they got the offense going and outscored the Timberwolves 21-3 to take a 35-13 lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Hunter McKinney came out firing for the Timberwolves by scoring 9 of his 21 points on the night in the quarter, while Waylon Tackett helped keep the Timberwolves in check by scoring 10 in the quarter as well. The Timberwolves outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter 19-15, but the Bulldogs still led 50-32 at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, there was no chance for the Timberwolves to catch up to the Bulldogs, and several Bulldogs saw playing time during the quarter. At the final buzzer the Bulldogs won the game 62-43. Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Waylon Tackett with 23 points, Carson Miller with 16 points and 9 rebounds, and David Platt with 13 points and 10 rebounds. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
The game on Friday, Dec. 10, against White County Central was postponed due to the severe weather moving into central and northast Arkansas. It will be played at a later date.
Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge Junior Boys – Conference Game
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs played the Junior Timberwolves at Bly Story Fieldhouse in Tuckerman in the first conference game of the year for Tuckerman. In the first quarter, the game was pretty much even with the Junior Bulldogs outscoring Cedar Ridge 9-7 to end the first quarter. The second quarter saw Eli Tackett lead Tuckerman to a 19-14 lead going into the halftime break by scoring 12 of his 26 points on the night in the first half.
In the third quarter, both teams hit a road block with Tuckerman outscoring Cedar Ridge 5-2 in the quarter with Tuckerman leading 24-17 after the third. In the fourth quarter, Eli Tackett again lit the scoreboard up for Tuckerman by scoring 12 in the quarter with Tuckerman ending the night with the win. Leading the Junior Bulldogs on the night was Eli Tackett with 26 points including 4 for 7 from the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.