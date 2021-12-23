Tuckerman vs. Melbourne – Senior Boys – Conference Game
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Melbourne Bearkatz in a conference game at Bly Story Fieldhouse with Melbourne considered as being one of the top teams in the conference.
In the first quarter, both teams came out firing on all cylinders as the Bearkatz found themselves with a 17-13 lead at the end of one. But with the way the Bulldogs were playing, it wasn’t clear if Melbourne could keep that lead. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs turned the pace of the game up, with the help of seven points from Carson Miller in the quarter. The Bulldogs scored 22 points in the quarter and went into the halftime break with a 35-32 lead.
Out of the halftime break, the Bulldogs picked right back up where they left off in the second quarter with several key rebounds and assists. With the help of seven points from David Platt in the quarter, the Bulldogs again outscored Melbourne 15-11 in the third and found themselves with a 50-43 lead after three.
With three quarters in the book, the fourth quarter was set up to be a battle and it didn’t disappoint. Both teams turned up the pace of the game to a level not seen in the previous three quarters. During the quarter, the Bearkatz got within four points in the first part of the quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with key three point shots by Amare Neal, Waylon Tackett, and Carson Miller along with a big layup for David Platt when he drove in from about 12 feet out to get fouled and scored the basket on the play. The Bulldogs found themselves 11 points up and getting a definite momentum shift with less than three minutes left in the game. The Bearkatz also found themselves without Center Grant Wren as he fouled out of the game.
The Bearkatz didn’t go down without a fight. Late in the game the Bulldogs missed some free throw shots and the Bearkatz were able to hit four three-pointers late in the game to make the game close. But, time ran out on the Bearkatz comeback and the Bulldogs came away with the 71-65 win.
The Bulldogs were led by Carson Miller with 24 points, Waylon Tackett with 15 points, Amare Neal with 13 points, and David Platt with 11 points. Both Miller and Platt were also 5 for 8 from the free throw line and Platt also added 9 rebounds during the game. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-5 overall on the season and 3-1 in conference play and in second place in the conference standings.
Tuckerman vs. Melbourne – Junior Boys – Conference Game
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Melbourne Bearkatz in Junior Boys conference game action at Bly Story Fieldhouse in Tuckerman.
It was a night that the Bulldogs couldn’t get things going against a good Melbourne Junior Boys team. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs were up 14-12 but struggled on offense after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored by Melbourne 10-3 and the Bearkatz took a 22-17 lead into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Bearkatz outscored the Bulldogs 11-9 and still maintained a 33-26 lead after three. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs failed to score a basket against the Bearkatz and lost the game 35-26.
The Junior Bulldogs were led in scoring by Eli Tackett with 11 points. With the loss, the Junior Bulldogs fall to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Tuckerman vs. Salem – Senior Boys – Conference Game
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Salem Greyhounds in a conference game at Bly Story Fieldhouse, which was a low scoring game for both teams.
In the first quarter, both teams started out slow as the Greyhounds only outscored the Bulldogs 8-4. After the first quarter break, the Bulldogs appeared to have been given some motivation by Coach Longino, because they came out and they outscored the Greyhounds 12-2 during the quarter to take a 16-10 lead going into the halftime break.
After the halftime break, the third quarter was even as both teams scored 10 points in the quarter with the score being 26-20 after three quarters of play and the Bulldogs still in the lead. In the fourth quarter, it appeared that both teams woke up offensively as the Bulldogs outscored the Greyhounds 25-18 in the quarter with the Bulldogs coming away with the 51-38 win at the end of the night.
The Bulldogs had a night of balanced scoring as John Metzger led the Bulldogs with 14 points as well as leading all scorers in the game, Waylon Tackett with 13 points, Carson Miller with 10 points and shooting 8 for 10 at the free throw line, and David Platt with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Tuckerman Lady Dogs host Cedar Ridge
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs moved to 2-0 in conference play with a win against the Cedar Ridge Lady Timberwolves. The Lady Dogs led 24-19 at the half. The Lady Timberwolves outscored the Lady Dogs 17-9 in the fourth quarter, but Tuckerman was still able to hang on to the lead. The final score, 41-38, brings the Lady Dogs to 10-5 on the season. Ansley Dawson led scoring with 11 points. Kenzie Soden added 10 points. Camden Gipson with the Lady Timberwolves led their scoring with 13 points.
Tuckerman vs. Ridgefield Christian – Junior Boys – Maynard Classic
On Monday, Dec. 13, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Maynard High School to play in the Maynard Classic against the Ridgefield Christian Warriors in Junior Boys action.
In the first quarter, Freshman Eli Tackett got things going for the Bulldogs as he scored 14 points in the quarter as the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors to take a 24-8 lead after one quarter of play. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t let up as they outscored the Warriors 14-4 in the quarter to take a 38-12 lead going into the halftime break.
The third quarter saw the Warriors attempt to cut into the Bulldog lead, but were still outscored 11-8 in the quarter as the Bulldogs still maintained a 49-20 lead after three quarters of play. As the fourth quarter came to a close, the Bulldogs came away with the 54-26 win. Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Eli Tackett with 25 points, and Finley Lancaster with 18 points.
