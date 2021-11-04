Ridgefield Christian 67, Tuckerman 61
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Bulldogs played their first home game at Bly Story Fieldhouse by hosting the Warriors from Ridgefield Christian. The game started off as a fast paced event with both teams pushing the ball down the floor. The quarter ended with the Bulldogs up 14-13.
In the second quarter the Bulldogs had trouble getting the shots to fall. While the Warriors, led by Noah Stracener with eight points, and Doss McDaniel with 10 points, were able to open up a lead despite nine points scored by John Metzger in the quarter. The Bulldogs were outscored by the Warriors 20-13 in the quarter and went into the locker room at the half down 33-27.
In the third quarter, the offense for the Bulldogs could not get going with the Bulldogs only scoring eight points in the quarter. The Warriors continued with their offensive attack, that seemed to be on cruise control, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-8 and leading the Bulldogs 50-35 at the end of the third quarter.
In the early moments of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs appeared to start a comeback. The Bulldogs were 20 points down and the rally began with David Platt hitting a 19-foot jump shot scoring a three pointer. Waylon Tackett was able to continue the surge by scoring 14 in the quarter. The Bulldogs also turned up the defense causing the Warriors to make several mistakes on offense. The Bulldogs were able to cut the lead down to three points at one point during the quarter.
However, the Warriors gained their composure and were able to stop the Bulldogs late run. The Bulldogs were able to outscore the Warriors in the final frame 26-17 to make it a close game at the end but the Warriors finished the night with a 67-61 win.
In the game, the Bulldogs were led by John Metzger with 23 points (seven three-pointers), Waylon Tackett with 20 points (17 in the second half), and David Platt with 12 points.
Lady Dogs defeat HillcrestThe Tuckerman Lady Dogs traveled to Hillcrest for their second game of the season on Oct. 26. The game got off to a slow start for Tuckerman. In the first quarter, Hillcrest went out for a 6-0 run before Tuckerman was able to score. The second quarter was dominated by Hillcrest as they were able to score four 3-pt field goals. Tuckerman battled back and was able to close the gap in score. At the half, Hillcrest lead 30-25.
Tuckerman started the second half with a press defense. The press was effective and allowed Tuckerman to capitalize on turnovers. Tuckerman took the lead for the first time, out scoring Hillcrest 12-4 in the third quarter.
The Lady Dogs continued to increase the lead in the fourth quarter as Shanley Williams chipped in 6 points and Kenzie Soden added 8. Tuckerman came away with a 58-39 win, which brought them to a 2-0 record for the year. For the Lady Dogs, Kenzie Soden led scoring with 22 points. Shanley Williams added 12.
Tuckerman 62, Hillcrest 48
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Bulldogs traveled to Lynn, Arkansas to take on the Hillcrest Screamin’ Eagles. The game started out and looked to be a close game. However, the Bulldogs got the offense going and led 15-5 after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs continued with a strong offensive performance in the second quarter with balanced scoring from John Metzger with six points, Amare Neal with seven points, and David Platt with eight points in the first two quarters to lead the Bulldogs going into the halftime break with a 32-16 lead.
In the third quarter, Hillcrest appeared to be attempting to make a comeback and began hitting their shots and the Bulldogs seemed to struggle at times in getting shots to fall. The third quarter was basically a tie on the floor with the Bulldogs outscoring Hillcrest only by one point, 14-13. The Bulldogs were able to maintain their lead due to Waylon Tackett scoring eight points in the quarter. The third quarter ended with the Bulldogs still leading 46-29.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs attempted to put Hillcrest away but they wouldn’t quit. The Screamin’ Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 17-16 in the quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead that the Bulldogs had. The game ended with the Bulldogs winning 62-48.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Amare Neal and David Platt, both with 16 points, along with Waylon Tackett with 15 points, and John Metzger with nine points. Coach Longino stated that he was pleased with how the game went and the balanced scoring that the team had.
