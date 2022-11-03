Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the federal government has approved Arkansas’ latest version of Medicaid expansion, called ARHOME, which places an increased focus on rural health care and infant care.

ARHOME – Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me – will now include service called Life360 HOME. During a news conference that was broadcast online, the governor said the addition has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

