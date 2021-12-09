COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Arkansas.
During his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there were 1,700 more active cases this week than last week, and he stressed that booster vaccines are important to increase immunity.
Vaccinations have increased over the last week with 17,000 new vaccinations added in the last 24 hours, Hutchinson said.
“Booster doses are important for increasing immunity, so as cases continue to increase, we are seeing more breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals who have not received a booster dose,” Hutchinson said.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also encouraged getting the booster shot. He said people age 65 and older should get their booster shot if they haven’t yet, and he encouraged getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated. He noted Arkansas is 5-6 percent behind the national average on vaccinations for this age group.
Booster shots are available six months after the second vaccination shot.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 932 new virus cases on Tuesday, including 57 in Craighead County, the third-highest case count among counties in the state. Washington County had the highest at 68. Greene County recorded 21 new cases Tuesday, followed by 16 in Clay, 11 in Mississippi, 8 in Poinsett, 6 in Jackson, 5 each in Lawrence and Randolph, and 4 in Cross County. Clay, Greene and Mississippi counties also recorded one death each. Statewide, the death toll rose by 24 to 8,776.
The latest report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science College of Public Health anticipates continued increases in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“The models are indicating continued or new growth throughout the holiday season,” the report states. “The current projected trends could potentially reflect a new emerging third wave in Arkansas. Unlike 2020, this wave, if it occurs, is most likely to peak early in the first months of the new year, most likely February or early March.”
While 87 percent of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among people who are unvaccinated, the number of break-through cases has been growing, health department officials said.
