Arkansas State Police have reported several fatal crashes in Northeast Arkansas over the past two weeks.
A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Jonesboro man on Sunday.
Andrew Green, 29, was traveling west on Jefferson Avenue in Jonesboro when the 2015 Nissan he was driving crossed Gee Street and went into a parking lot, and then crossed Christian Creek before striking the west side embankment of the creek, where the vehicle was disabled.
The crash happened at 1:23 a.m. Green was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A crash involving three vehicles claimed the life of a Marked Tree man on Thursday, July 1.
Santos Luis Chavez, 24, was pronounced decreased at the scene of the crash on State Highway 14 near Lloyd Lane in rural Poinsett County.
According to state police, Chavez was traveling east on the highway driving a 2005 GMC Yukon when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Ford F-350, and a 2018 Ford F-250, both westbound.
A minor who was a passenger in the vehicle with Chavez was injured, and two minors who were passengers in the F-250, as well as the driver, Steven Christopher Hicks, 38, of Menard, Texas, were injured.
The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. during rainy conditions.
In St. Francis County, a minor was killed after the 2009 Toyota Corolla she was driving left the roadway, crashed into a tree, and caught fire according to state police.
The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on Highway 38 north of St. Francis County Road 747. Another female minor, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Regional One Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
State police do not name minors in their reports.
A crash Thursday morning, June 24, claimed the life of a Pocahontas woman in Randolph County.
Tammie L. Lane, 37, died when the 2014 Ford Escape she was driving on US 67, near Elnora Trail in Pocahontas, collided with the back of a 2012 Kubota Tractor hauling pipe on a trailer.
The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.
