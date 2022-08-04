Arkansas State Police responded to several fatal motor vehicle crashes in Northeast Arkansas recently.
A single vehicle crash in rural Craighead County claimed the life of a Texas man Tuesday.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:02 am
Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston, Texas, was driving a 2012 Nissan Juke northbound on U.S. 67 when the vehicle left the roadway on a curve, returned to the road, then ran off the road a second time, according to state police. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch and overturned. The state police preliminary report states that the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash at 8:42 p.m.
On Sunday, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Sean Tyler Terrell, 28, of Lake City.
Terrell was driving a 2020 Honda Civic on Highland (Highway 18) in Jonesboro at 10:22 p.m., when he struck a 2007 Peterbilt hauling a trailer that was stopped in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic, according to the preliminary report.
Barry W. Bowman, 72, of Horseshoe Bend, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Newport.
The crash happened at 9 a.m. when the 2019 Nissan Rogue Bowman was driving, headed east on Highway 14, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2022 Dodge Ram headed south on Highway 367.
Injured in the crash were John O. Bowman, 72, of Jonesboro, who was a passenger in the Nissan, Luis F. Altimirano Lucas, 23, of Frankston, Texas, driver of the Dodge, and Mark Davis, 45, of Mammoth Springs, a passenger in the Dodge.
Last week on Wednesday night, a single vehicle crash in Fulton County claimed the life of a Cherokee Village man.
Joey Gaskins, 34, was traveling south on State Highway 289, when the 2011 Chevrolet he was driving ran off the road and struck an embankment.
The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. south of U.S. Highway 62.
According to the state police preliminary report, it was raining at the time of the crash.
