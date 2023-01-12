Arkansas State Police responded to two incidents on Saturday in Northeast Arkansas that claimed three lives.
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle in Tuckerman, in Jackson County.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 10:07 am
According to state police, Kellie McGee, 54, of Bradford, was walking on State Highway 367 in the southbound traffic lane, near Amy Street, when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep traveling south.
No information on the driver of the Jeep was included in the state police preliminary report.
The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. during rainy conditions.
On Saturday night Melody Nothern, 18, of Paragould, and Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector, both died as a result of a crash on Arkansas Highway 351 at Greensboro Road in Jonesboro.
The crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. according to state police.
Tonya Nicole Meridith, 37, of Jonesboro, also was injured in the crash and was transported to NEA Baptist Hospital.
According to a preliminary report filed by state police, Miller was driving a 2003 Cadillac DeVille, in which Nothern was a passenger, southbound on 351. Meridith was driving a 2016 Kia Optima on 351 headed north, when the DeVille slid into the opposite lane and the vehicles collided.
The crash happened north of the Greensboro Road intersection.
Weather conditions were cloudy and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.
