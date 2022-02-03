Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened his weekly news briefing Tuesday with a focus on developing winter weather conditions.
Hutchinson directed eight Arkansas National Guard teams to be pre-deployed around the state at Arkansas State Police headquarters – about 88 National Guard members total.
The move was made in anticipation of possible sleet and freezing rain moving into the northern part of the state through Thursday morning.
Referring to a possibly severe ice event, Hutchinson said the guard could assist in getting power lines back up if needed.
All 10 districts of the Arkansas Department of Transportation also were ready to treat roadways with rock salt and the department urges motorists not to get out on frozen roadways.
Hutchinson also signed an executive order allocating $250,000 in advance of the storm for recovery efforts.
“I encourage everyone to look at travel plans and minimize those if there is an ice event,” Hutchinson said. ”Be prepared and have a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan.”
National Weather Service forecasts called for the possible accumulation of one-quarter to one-half inch of sleet and/or freezing rain during the early morning hours on Thursday.
COVID-19 update
Hutchinson also said Tuesday that 4,637 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the state and that active cases, totaling 57,392, were down by 5,914.
There were 39 more deaths due to the virus reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said virus trends are decreasing and that the department of health expects that to continue, but that vaccinations are still extremely important.
Vaccinations reported Tuesday were low with 3,988 doses given within the previous 24 hours. Hospitalizations had decreased by four to 1,711, with patients on ventilators decreasing by eight to a total of 242.
It was announced that another way to get home COVID tests is available.
The Rockefeller Foundation has launched Project ACT, which is a public-private partnership that will deliver 1.1 million COVID tests to residents in Arkansas, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, and Ohio. Tests can be ordered at https://www.accesscovidtests.org/.
“We have our short-term solution which is the test we have made available, the national website, but this is an additional resource to continue our emphasis on the availability of testing,” Hutchinson said.
