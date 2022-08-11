It’s great that Arkansas has a sales tax holiday – two days that’s supposed to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for families by eliminating the sales tax on certain items.
It’s great that the Legislature finally added some electronic devices to those items that are exempt from sales tax, which includes clothing less than $100 per item, and some accessories less than $50 per item, and other types of school supplies besides electronics.
It would be really great if our Legislature would give Arkansans bigger, better, expanded sales tax holidays in the future.
They could start by updating and expanding the school supply list of sales tax exempt items. You can see an itemized list on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s website at www.dfa.arkansas.gov. There’s a couple of items that may cause confusion. One is “book bags,” which is on the list but I can’t find “backpacks” anywhere, and school supply lists that go out to parents have “backpacks” specifically listed on them. Also, scissors are listed on the school supply list of exempt items, and also on the list of taxable items included with sewing equipment and supplies.
The kind of scissors I had when I started school were blunt and wouldn’t cut hot butter, but some specifications for scissors on those school supply lists that parents are trying to fill are for scissors that may or may not be considered tax-exempt.
Here are other items that don’t appear to be exempt from sales tax during our holiday that parents – and teachers – are having to purchase for classrooms this school year: Facial tissue; Hand wipes; Disinfecting wipes; Ziploc storage bags; Cloth towels; Paper towels; Band Aids; Sleeping mats; Blankets; Pillows; Laundry detergent; Headphones; Earbuds; Flash drives; Frames for insect collections; Cups; Water bottles; Clipboards; and Sticky notes. Some schools include on their lists medicine, such as Benadryl, Tums and Pepto Bismol.
Arkansans could use sales tax holidays for more than just school-related items anyway.
In Tennessee they had a three-day sales tax holiday for clothing, school supplies and computers last month. During this whole month of August there is a sales tax suspension on food and food ingredients to combat inflation. And for a whole fiscal year, there is a sales tax holiday for the purchase of gun safes and other gun safety devices.
Mississippi also has a three-day sales tax holiday for firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies in August in addition to its school supply sales tax holiday in July.
Florida does a two-week sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothing and computers; three months for children’s books; Eight days in July for outdoor activity supplies; two weeks beginning in May and going into June for disaster preparedness items; a whole week beginning Labor Day for items commonly used by skilled trade workers; a whole year for diapers and children’s clothes; and a whole year for the purchase of Energy Star appliances.
Alabama has a three-day school supply related sales tax holiday but also a three-day hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday in February that includes things like generators up to $1,000 and other items. Texas and Virginia also do three-day sales tax holidays for storm-related items but I think all states should do those, not just those that may have hurricanes. It would be a time to purchase items without sales tax that we need here in Arkansas when there’s a tornado, or flood, or a major ice storm or earthquake.
Other states that also include sales tax relief for people buying energy efficient appliances include Virginia, Texas, Missouri and Maryland.
All these things would help families in Arkansas, where our state officials like to point out our low unemployment, but don’t say much about still having the fifth highest poverty rate in the country, and the sixth lowest starting pay for teachers. With a $1.6 billion budget surplus we could afford to do better.
