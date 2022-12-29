Reports of new coronavirus infections declined by 13 percent statewide last week, according to daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health.
The state reported 3,068 new cases between Dec. 19 and Sunday, down from 3,530 the previous seven-day period. Because Sunday was Christmas day, county-level totals were unavailable.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 308 new cases, down from the 395 reported on Monday.
Pulaski County had 53 of the new cases, followed by Craighead County with 25, Mississippi County with 22, Greene County with 19 and Benton County with 18.
Active cases dropped by 360 statewide to 5,560.
COVID-related hospitalizations totaled 305, an increase of 10 since Monday. Of those, 10 were on ventilators, a decrease of one. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 43 COVID-patients, an increase of three. One patient was on a ventilator.
The statewide death toll stood at 12,682, unchanged from Monday.
Here are Tuesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Jackson – 0 new cases, 43 active cases.
Craighead –25 new cases, 375 active cases.
Greene – 19 new cases, 161 active cases.
Lawrence – 0 new cases, 37 active cases.
Poinsett – 9 new cases, 82 active cases
Mississippi – 22 new cases, 85 active cases.
Randolph –12 new cases, 26 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 18 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 75 active cases.
