Storms dump heavy rains, winds in region

A storm system last week brought flash flooding and strong winds throughout the region, according to authorities.
The storms began Wednesday, dumping rain throughout a large swath of the area and picked up later in the evening.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm system dumped nearly 6 inches of rain in the Batesville area Wednesday evening. There were reports of flooded streets all over town, including a report of a car floating down a flooded street.
The storms then moved east through Lawrence and Jackson counties. The National Weather Service said 1.25-inch hail fell in Hoxie around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with trees also reported down on roads in nearby Walnut Ridge.
A tree also fell onto a mobile home in Hoxie, according to the National Weather Service. The storms also caused half-dollar-sized hail in Sedgwick around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
To the south in Jackson County, officials there said the storms dumped rains Wednesday.
There were reports of flooded streets in Diaz as well as in Newport, with several roads under water, the National Weather Service said. The Newport area also received 5.37 inches of rain Wednesday.
The storms quickly moved out of the area Wednesday evening, with lower temperatures Thursday.
