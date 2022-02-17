Tuckerman High School’s 10th-12th grade band students recently auditioned for places in the Region 5 Senior High All-Region Concert Band.
These students succeeded and placed in the following order: Jonna Coleman – 1st Band, 20th Chair Clarinet; Cole Ethridge – 2nd Band, 5th Chair Euphonium; Noah Pierce – 1st Alternate Baritone Saxophone; DaKoda Taylor – 3rd Alternate Horn.
Jonna Coleman and Noah Pierce scored high enough to audition for the All-State Concert Band.
