JONESBORO — Seven outstanding students from Arkansas State University have been selected as Distinguished Service Award (DSA) winners for 2022-23, including Nathan May from Newport.
The DSA recipients will be recognized during the Convocation of Scholars as the institution’s most outstanding graduates based on their record of leadership, scholarship and citizenship.
One of these students will be announced as the 2023 recipient of the university’s highest honor, the R.E. Lee Wilson Award, on Thursday, April 27, at a campus dinner for the DSA winners. This year’s other recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are Sydney Stauffer of Belleville, Ill.; Hye Sun Choi of Seoul, South Korea; Kaleb Webb of Cabot; Izzeldin Ahmed of Tuti, Sudan; Mason Rhodes of Benton; and Rylie Bowman of Bentonville.
Nathan May is biotechnology major in the College of Sciences and Mathematics. May will graduate this spring.
He has many academic achievements including the Chancellor’s List, Dean’s List, and Honors Director’s List. He has been awarded numerous scholarships and is currently applying to graduate school programs.
During the pandemic, May began conducting research, which led to him changing his major to focus more on research and data. In addition to accolades he has received, May has also left an impression on many who have helped him along his journey who list him as one of the top students they have ever instructed.
In addition to his academic pursuits, May is an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and helped found the A-State chapter. He is president of the Honors College Association and has assisted in numerous events and activities on campus. His adviser is Dr. Maureen Dolan, associate professor of molecular biology.
Faculty, staff and advisers nominate top students for the prestigious annual awards.
All of the nominees have achieved excellent academic records and provided countless hours of service to the community, their classmates, campus organizations, their departments and colleges, and to Arkansas State University. A committee comprised of students, faculty, staff and previous Wilson Award recipients makes the final selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.