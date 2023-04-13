JONESBORO — Seven outstanding students from Arkansas State University have been selected as Distinguished Service Award (DSA) winners for 2022-23, including Nathan May from Newport.

The DSA recipients will be recognized during the Convocation of Scholars as the institution’s most outstanding graduates based on their record of leadership, scholarship and citizenship.

