Students compete and place in FBLA Mid-Level competition

Two Swifton Middle School students, Bronx Holland and Zeke Church, competed in the Business Ethics event at the FBLA Mid-Level National Leadership Conference held recently in Chicago.
After three days of competitive events, Bronx and Zeke won third place in the nation.
The students placed second in the District (top five go to state), and they won second in the state competition.
The top two teams advanced to the Nationals competition. They represented the state of Arkansas and the Jackson County School District.
Priscilla Callahan, the FBLA sponsor, has worked diligently with the newly established club on the SMS campus. She also teaches a Leadership and Life Skills class, along with a Career Development class. Students have gained much knowledge about citizenship, work ethics, leadership and “real life” activities in her classes.
The proud parents are Michael and Angelia Holland and Dustin and Jill Church.
The school district is proud of these students and look forward to their future achievements.
