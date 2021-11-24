The Swifton Middle School Leadership & Life Skills class comprises 44 seventh-graders and is taught by Mrs. Prisscilla Callahan.
Students are taught various team building skills, health & wellness techniques, qualities that encompass being a good leader and everyday life skills to be a successful teen and adult.
Students have been learning about the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Education Program and the six characteristics that are demonstrated by those who receive the medal.
Those characteristics include courage, sacrifice, integrity, patriotism, commitment, and citizenship.
Each morning students from this class volunteer to say the Pledge of Allegiance over the intercom for the entire middle school. After learning proper flag etiquette, the students began raising and lowering the flags on the middle school campus.
