Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. This year, National FFA Week was observed Feb. 19-26.
“Agriculture is part of our daily lives. From the food we eat to the clothes we wear. FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world,” states the National FFA Organization.
As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by helping members develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways.
Whether through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
Part of FFA’s motto is “Living to Serve.” Recently, the FFA chapter from the Jackson County School District contributed to local communities by building blessing box food pantries for three communities in the Jackson County School District.
Students in Tuckerman High School’s Ag Mechanics Class built and set up blessing box food pantries in Tuckerman, Swifton and Grubbs. The food pantries are located at City Hall in Tuckerman and Swifton, and at the flagpole next to the fire station in Grubbs.
In addition to the food pantries, students donated food items and a monetary donation to the Jackson County Humane Society as part of its Day of Service.
