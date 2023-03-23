A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of customers of Summit Utilities was dismissed Tuesday.
“Plaintiffs intend to provide the Public Service Commission the opportunity to consider their claims under the Primary Jurisdiction Doctrine,” Scott Poynter, the lead attorney for customers of the natural gas company said in the motion to drop the case.
It leaves the option to refile the case later.
The lawsuit was originally filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court. On March 13, Summit, based in Colorado, exercised its option to move the case to the U.S. District Court for Eastern Arkansas.
On March 16, state Attorney General Tim Griffin announced he was referring the findings of his office’s investigation into Summit Utilities Arkansas, Inc. to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The A.G. asked the commission to investigate the company’s purchasing and billing practices and potential violations of commission rules.
“As the advocate for Arkansas ratepayers, I have identified problems that demand the Public Service Commission’s attention regarding both the price of gas that Arkansans pay and billing,” Griffin said in a news release. “These issues have resulted in more than 2,800 calls to my office since January. I am asking the Commission to open separate investigations of the natural gas costs and billing practices of Summit Utilities.”
In the lawsuit, The Poynter Law Group accused Summit of not working in good faith and price-gouging its customers. It sought a court order barring utility shutoffs for customers refusing to pay their disputed bills.
In April of 2021, the complaint said Summit Utilities agreed to purchase CenterPoint Energy for $2.15 billion. The lawsuit cited documents filed with the PSC which stated that Summit assured a “seamless transition” from CenterPoint to Summit with “no disruption of customer and supplier plans and expectations.”
After the lawsuit was dismissed, Lizzy Reinholt, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Summit, issued a statement in which the company said “providing exceptional and safe service to our customers and communities is our top priority.”
“We are working hard to address customer concerns so we can provide the service our customers expect of us and we expect of ourselves. As a result, call wait times are down, and our customer service team stands ready to help customers address their needs.”
Improvements in customer experience include:
Summit has added 50 Customer Service Representatives to reduce call wait times since November 1 and more will be added in the coming months. There has been a significant reduction in our customers’ call wait times, which are now averaging below 2 minutes.
Summit has set up a new payment assistance resource page, www.summitcares.com, to help support customers looking for resources and ways to manage their heating bills.
“As a regulated utility, Summit does not profit from the cost of natural gas, and the Arkansas Public Service Commission reviews our gas purchasing plans and cost of gas filings annually,” added Reinholt. “In addition, we know that customers are struggling with high energy costs this winter and expect a significant decrease in the cost of gas when we make our next required cost of gas filing at the end of this month.”
Summit said it stopped charging late fees and disconnecting customers last November.
“Summit will continue that suspension for the time being but encourages customers to pay their bills and call their Customer Service Department at 800-992-7552 to learn more about payment plans, average monthly billing, or payment assistance for those that qualify,” the statement continued. “Customers can also visit www.summitcares.com for more information.”
