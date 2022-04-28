Swifton resident Weston Gates, a textile care territory manager for Ecolab, has been awarded the Dave Knabe Above and Beyond Award for exceptional performance.
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people in vital resources. Customers in more than 40 industries choose Ecolab’s comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, operate efficiently and achieve sustainability goals.
“Receiving the Dave Knabe Award holds a special place in my heart as the man it’s named after truly was always above and beyond and I aspire to be like him,” said Gates. “I have to give credit to my amazing Ecolab textile care team, my father, Wesley Gates, for teaching me strong work ethic, and Ron Wheeler who has been a mentor through out my Ecolab career.”
As a territory manager, Gates covers $1.8 million in commercial laundry business covering the states of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. His responsibilities include providing industrial laundry chemical and industrial waste water reclamation, providing third-party audits, and training and monitoring the total cost of operations of customers, which aids in commercial growth.
Starting out in the pest division with Ecolab in 2017, Gates has earned yearly awards from the company. Past earned awards include: Ecolab Pest Division Quota Breaker Award, Ecolab Pest Division Safety Award, Ecolab Pest Division District of the Year, 2018; Ecolab Textile Care Budget Achievement, Ecolab District of the Year Textile Care, 2019; and Ecolab District of the Year Textile Care, 2021.
Gates and his wife, Leeann, have three sons, Maverick, Brentley and Tanner, and one daughter, Avery.
