Seventh grade students at Swifton Middle School honored local Veterans during their Veterans Day Program recently.
With approximately 350 people in attendance, students led the program with a flag folding demonstration, a representation of the Missing Man Table, reading of essays and poems and a video of students thanking all veterans for their service.
Students, faculty and community members donated money to provide medals to the 76 veterans in attendance. Mr. Larry Doyle was this year’s guest speaker, and representatives from Jackson’s Funeral Homes and Dillinger’s Funeral Home were presented retired flags from the students to use in the cremation of deceased veterans.
After the program, the City of Swifton provided the local veterans with a catfish lunch at the Swifton Community Center. SMS FBLA members were on hand at the lunch to assist the veterans in getting to their tables, getting their food and drinks and cleaning up afterwards. They greatly enjoyed visiting with the veterans during lunch.
The SMS seventh grade Leadership & Life Skills class begins each school year by studying the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Education Program. These students lead the Pledge of Allegiance each morning and also raise and lower the flags on campus each day. The class is taught by Mrs. Prisscilla Callahan.
