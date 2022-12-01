Seventh grade students at Swifton Middle School honored local Veterans during their Veterans Day Program recently.

With approximately 350 people in attendance, students led the program with a flag folding demonstration, a representation of the Missing Man Table, reading of essays and poems and a video of students thanking all veterans for their service.

