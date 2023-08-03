The State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
The sales tax holiday allows shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, instructional materials and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.
Consumers will not have to pay sales tax on any articles of clothing that cost less than $100. The exempted items include not only ordinary clothing, such as pants, shirts, dresses and shoes. Also free from sales tax are bathing suits, baby blankets, underwear, raincoats, uniforms, hats and caps, aprons, neckties, scarfs and steel-toe boots.
Diapers are also included on the list of exempt items, as are accessories that cost less than $50, including handbags, sunglasses, jewelry, wallets, watches and wigs.
More than 65 categories of cosmetics are also exempt from the sales tax, such as mascara, artificial eyelashes, perfume, hair products and more.
School supplies will also be exempt from the sales tax, including pens, pencils, paper and art supplies. Laptops, desktops, tablets, printers, cell phones and more will also be tax free.
There is no limit on the number of exempt items you can purchase, and there is no price limit on electronics, computer equipment or school supplies. The exemption applies to all sales taxes, not just state sales taxes.
All retailers are required to participate, and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the holiday. For a detailed list of items to be included in the tax-free event, visit www.dfa.arkansas.gov.
Stuff the Bus is Saturday
Also, to take advantage of the lower prices, United Way of Northeast Arkansas will be hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive to collect items for children in eight counties and 20 school districts. Supplies can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuff the Bus locations at area Walmart stores.
Shopping advice
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture advises shoppers to make a plan before heading out, taking inventory of what they need or want to purchase and determining how much they plan to spend.
“Credit card fees and interest can offset any savings you might have from not paying sales tax,” Laura Hendrix, associate professor and extension personal finance expert for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture points out. “If using credit cards, have a plan to pay them off as soon as possible.”
Kris Boulton, Saline County extension staff chair and family and consumer sciences agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, says shoppers need to look at the possible savings.
“Arkansas has a 6.5 percent sales tax and depending on where you live, county and city sales taxes will also get tacked on to the bill. For ease of calculating, let’s round up to 10 percent,” Boulton said. “If you are spending $200 on items for back to school that qualify for the tax-free holiday you would save close to $20. Now what if you are spending $500 – your savings is now $50.”
However, she warns that a tax holiday doesn’t help if shoppers purchase items they won’t use, simply because they are tax-free.
Boulton added that it is important to know which items qualify and which don’t, to avoid surprises at checkout.
