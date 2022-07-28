According to the National Retail Federation, families are expected to spend a total of $37 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, tying last year’s record-breaking number.
To help parents save, Arkansas is hosting a back-to-school sales tax holiday, which will waive taxes on select essential items under $100.
The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas will take place between 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 7, allowing shoppers to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.
This will be the second year that electronics are included in the tax-free items. For those who prefer online shopping, items will qualify as tax-free only if they are shipped to an Arkansas address.
To view all items that qualify for sales tax-exempt, visit the DFA website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.
