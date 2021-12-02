BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has promoted Justin Taylor to events and community relations with the marketing department.
In his new role, Taylor will support the financial organization’s marketing and business development initiatives by organizing, executing, and representing First Community Bank at all bank events.
“Having the opportunity to work for an organization that thrives on giving back to the community is incredibly important to me, and First Community Bank truly is all about feel-good banking,” said Taylor. “I am thrilled to rejoin this wonderful team, and I look forward to my future at First Community Bank.”
Taylor joined First Community Bank in 2017; he worked as a marketing assistant for three years in the marketing department before transferring later to facilities. Taylor is an active member in his community and serves as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Independence County, John 3:16 Ministries, and Paint the Town Pink.
“We’re proud to count on Justin for his knowledge and commitment to our marketing team and First Community Bank customers,” said Carrie Price, senior vice president, chief marketing officer. “His experience and skillset make him an invaluable addition to our strong team of community bankers.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.first community.net.
