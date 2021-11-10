Team Bosshog takes Trashiest Team title

The 2021 Trashiest Team Clean Up Contest was held during the month of October in Newport.
Hosted by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, this friendly competition is held in conjunction with the Great Arkansas Clean Up, the annual fall statewide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB), a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., and a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.
This year’s clean up included 51 team participants. Together, volunteers collected 113 bags of trash plus debris, furniture and five tires from 10 miles of roadways in the Newport area.
Teams included two teams from John 3:17 Ministry, Merchants & Planters Bank, Team Bosshog, ASU-Newport Division of Student Affairs, ASU-Newport Academic Team and Ignite Students, and other individuals in the community.
Team Bosshog was named this year’s Trashiest Team by picking up the most trash on a one mile stretch of roadway. The team, led by Newport native Dallas Neal, selected Garfield Street as their clean up route.
“Litter is everyone’s responsibility,” said Julie Allen, director of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce. “Although not everyone litters, we do all live in this community together and must work together to keep it clean and green.”
