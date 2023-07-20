Tech Depot to provide key economic boost for county, region, official says

A 3-D printing camp was held this week at the Tech Depot in Newport. The 11,000-square-foot facility on Hazel Street will help with training people for jobs and helping area businesses with classes.

 Michael Wilkey / The Independent

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Tech Depot project in Newport in September 2020. Since then, the work on Hazel Street has begun to boost business and individuals alike.

Newport Chamber Director Jon Chadwell said the goal was to stay at the old Train Depot – original location for the facility – for about five years. However, after about a year, the project received a boost with a $3.1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration.

