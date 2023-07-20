Tech Depot to provide key economic boost for county, region, official says

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Tech Depot project in Newport in September 2020. Since then, the work on Hazel Street has begun to boost business and individuals alike.
Newport Chamber Director Jon Chadwell said the goal was to stay at the old Train Depot – original location for the facility – for about five years. However, after about a year, the project received a boost with a $3.1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration.
Chadwell said the new 11,000-square-foot facility will match the area’s feel and historic look. The group is also adding parking in the area, which includes WiFi and electric vehicle plug-ins.
In the past three years, the Tech Depot has trained about 300 people in various skills and Chadwell said the new facility could train 200 to 300 people a year.
The skills include learning about computers, drone technology and leadership training among others.
Chadwell said every county in the state is struggling to find workers, with people being mobile.
However, he said there are people who are not participating in the workforce including single parents and a major goal of the depot is to address that.
Another goal is to remove the barriers that a person might face and to help that person get the training they need, Chadwell said.
The facility will have two classrooms and a testing center that will be used by companies.
The Tech Depot will be working on a scholarship program to help provide transportation and childcare for people who may need it. Chadwell said the tech depot will have a certified teacher on site to help the children of people in the program with reading and other subjects.
Another goal is to help people with substance abuse issues or people who may have a criminal record to get training.
Chadwell said the opportunity to transition people from out of jail to work can help prevent recidivism.
Also, a goal is to look at technology jobs and the opportunities available with them.
Chadwell said a lot of technology jobs can be done remotely and may be perfect for a single parent. The jobs, which can pay well, can also help reduce the cost of childcare and will be impacted by the growth of broadband.
The Tech Depot is also working with ASU- Newport on content for certain classes, which will help provide other opportunities.
Chadwell said the Tech Depot is also working on a capital campaign to raise $350,000 for refrigerators and other items at the facility. About three weeks into the campaign, the group has raised roughly half of the money.
People can learn more about the Tech Depot by visiting the Tech Depot website at https://dtechpark.com/ tech-depot/.
