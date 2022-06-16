Editor’s Note: This column was originally published in 2020.
William Jackson Smart was born in Crawford County in Northwest Arkansas (Van Buren is the county seat) in 1842.
You might say he is the father of Father’s Day. Well, at least he’s the father of the mother of Father’s Day.
During the Civil War, Smart served in the Union Army in the 1st Arkansas Light Artillery Battery, formed by the 1st Regiment Arkansas Union Cavalry, which was mostly made up of Northwest Arkansas men who were loyal to the United States, even though the state had seceded from the Union.
After the war, Smart married and started a family. He and his wife, Elizabeth, had three children. She died in 1878. Smart remarried in 1880, and farmed in Sebastian County, just south of Crawford County. That’s where he and his second wife, Ellen, a widow with children, had their first child, Sonora Louise Smart, in 1882. The Smarts moved way out west to Spokane, Washington in 1889, the year the Washington Territory became a state.
In 1898 Ellen died from childbirth, and 16-year-old Sonora helped her father raise her five younger brothers. The three children from William’s first marriage were grown by then, but there also were other children from Sonora’s mother’s first marriage.
Sonora grew up, married a man named John Dodd, and had a son.
During a church service on Mother’s Day in 1909, it is said that Sonora was inspired to propose a national Father’s Day.
“I began thinking of my mother, who passed away in 1898 while I was yet a child. My thoughts naturally turned to my father, William J. Smart, who was left with the responsibility of rearing six children,” Sonora was quoted as saying in later news reports.
She submitted a petition for the establishment of Father’s Day in Spokane, and suggested it be held on her father’s birthday, June 5.
But in 1910, the YMCA and the Spokane Ministerial Alliance endorsed a Father’s Day event to be held on June 19 of that year.
The idea spread, and Sonora helped it gain momentum over the years.
In 1916 it was reported that President Woodrow Wilson visited Spokane for Father’s Day.
William Smart passed away in 1919 at the home of Sonora and her family with all of his children present, according to his obituary published in the Spokane Daily Chronicle. Known as a farmer and member of the Grand Army of the Republic, it apparently was not widely known that he had been widowed twice, and had to be both a mother and father to so many children.
Father’s Day came to be regularly celebrated on the third Sunday of June in the 1920s, but it wasn’t until 1972 that President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day every year.
No one could have been more proud than Sonora Louise Smart Dodd, who was 90 years old at the time. She passed away in 1978 at age 96.
A monument honoring her and Father’s Day is near her gravesite at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane. Her father is buried there, too.
It has been said that the establishment of Father’s Day is an everlasting epitaph for her.
Contact Steve Gillespie at news@newportindependent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.