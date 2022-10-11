Flooding had been a periodic problem in Arkansas throughout recorded history. The original Arkansas capital of Arkansas Post on the Mississippi and Arkansas Rivers had to move several times because of flooding and was ultimately abandoned. Throughout the nineteenth century, efforts were made to build levees and dams in attempts to control flooding. Floods in 1915 and 1922 caused millions of dollars in damages to the state. Perhaps the worst was the Flood of 1927, a flood of almost biblical proportions, which devastated the entire Mississippi River Valley.

The spring of 1927 was unique for just how much rain fell. Already, February floods had left 5,000 Arkansans homeless. While April is typically a month of very heavy rain for the state, seven counties reported more than 20 inches of rainfall that month alone, including Saline, Garland, and Montgomery counties in Central Arkansas and Cross County in East Arkansas. Outbreaks of tornadoes worsened matters. Of the state’s 75 counties, only four recorded less than eight inches of rain, including Union and Columbia. Most of the counties along the Arkansas and White rivers all received more than a foot of rain.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.

