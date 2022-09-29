Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is one of 15 state AGs that The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against last week.
The 65 Project is named for 65 lawsuits filed to overturn the 2020 election, and it is a bipartisan group that says it is committed to holding lawyers accountable when they bring fraudulent lawsuits to try to overturn legitimate election results.
“Finding the assertions bogus and riddled with false statements, Republican-and Democratic-appointed judges uniformly dismissed the lawsuits,” The 65 Project states on its website at the65project.com. “But success in the courtroom was not the only objective. Instead, the lawyers bringing these claims knew they were a key component of a larger effort to discredit the 2020 presidential election – and all future elections in which their preferred candidate lost.”
Besides Arkansas, complaints were filed against the attorneys general in: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia (naming former AGs in Montana, Indiana and Tennessee).
These complaints, filed on Sept. 20, came a day after many Republican AGs filed an amicus brief urging the appellate court to deny the Department of Justice appeal in the case involving former President Donald Trump’s possession of classified national security documents. A circuit judge had temporarily barred investigators from using the documents until an independent arbiter or special master had been appointed.
I was glad to see Arkansas did not jump on that circus wagon. Texas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia did.
On Wednesday a federal appeals court granted the request from the DOJ to allow its investigators to regain access to documents seized by the FBI during its search of Trump’s Florida home last month.
The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit agreed to put on hold the lower court’s order. Two of those judges were nominated by Trump. The third by former President Barack Obama.
What The 65 Project is complaining about with the AGs is that they used their public office to “amplify false assertions and frivolous claims that lacked any basis in law or fact,” and piled onto the Texas v. Pennsylvania case before the U.S. Supreme Court, which in December 2020 rebuffed the Texas request to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – that provided key electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
“The importance of so many attorneys general providing their support for the bogus effort cannot be overstated,” says The 65 Project.
The complaints also mention the Republican Attorney General Association and its “War Games” held by a branch of the organization called the Rule of Law Defense Fund.
The Associated Press reported that a Sept. 24 email from the Republican Attorneys General Association executive director, addressed to “Generals,” referred to “War Games” as a “series of conversations planning for what could come if we lose the White House.”
Then robocalls were made by the defense fund encouraging “patriots” to join with them to “march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal” on Jan. 6, 2021, and to “fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”
It’s alleged that some AG staff members participated in “War Games” strategy sessions possibly while on government time.
These things should be investigated. It’s not a game anymore if people end up dead. And, I have a feeling there’s a lot of frivolous lawsuits being filed by attorneys general, whether Democrats or Republicans, in matters other than elections.
Consider that 54 multistate lawsuits have been filed against the federal government during Biden’s 21 months in office, according to ballotpedia.org. At least 156 multistate lawsuits were filed during Trump’s four year term. Compare that to 78 filed during Obama’s eight years in office, or 76 filed during George W. Bush’s eight years, or just 42 during Bill Clinton’s eight years in office.
That stuff should be looked at, too.
