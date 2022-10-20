John Murrell was always trouble, but he and his criminal network terrorized much of the South in ways that no organized crime figures have before or since. Called the “Great Western Land Pirate,” the facts of his life are dramatically conflicted among biographers, but he nevertheless caused total chaos from the mountains of Tennessee to the edges of Texas in his criminal career in the 1820s and 1830s.

John Andrews Murrell was born sometime between 1800 and 1806. His father, a Methodist circuit-rider preacher, raised the growing family in eastern Tennessee shortly afterward. Murrell was the third of eight children, and as his father’s ministry required him to ride the long, dangerous distances from one church to the next each week, he saw very little of his father growing up.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.