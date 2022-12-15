The state Natural Resources Commission has awarded $270 million in grants for 157 drinking water and wastewater projects in 58 counties.

Work will begin in 2023 on the projects and they must be completed before the end of 2026. Money for construction comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal emergency funding law meant to help state and local communities recover from the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.