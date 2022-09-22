When Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, Matt Glassman, senior fellow with the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, tweeted that she had reigned for 30 percent of U.S. history.
Of course he was criticized and attacked by some who love to argue on social media.
Glassman came to this calculation by dividing the Queen’s reign since February 1952 (70.5 years), by the time since the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in June 1788 (234.17 years).
By Saturday, Sept. 10, Newsweek had picked up on the tweet and the debate, which generated 759 comments, almost 13,000 retweets, and 100,000 likes by this past Wednesday. Newsweek determined that Glassman was right, as long as we are considering the beginning of U.S. history with the ratification of its Constitution.
But some people insist the U.S. began when it declared independence from Britain, in July 1776. Well then, going back that far, Queen Elizabeth II only reigned during 28.5 percent of U.S. history (as if that’s not nearly as impressive).
Never mind 70 years, anyone living a public life for 96 years isn’t only going to see a lot of history, they’re going to be linked with it through others. Her father, King George VI, was born during the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 1895.
Elizabeth II became Queen when Harry Truman was president, who with his artillery unit had fought in one of the bloodiest military campaigns in U.S. history, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, during World War I. His unit fired some of the last shots of the war on Nov. 11, 1918.
And the Queen’s reign included 16 British Prime ministers, her first, Winston Churchill, had taken part in the British Army’s last cavalry charge, which was in September 1898, during the Anglo-Egyptian conquest of Sudan. The current prime minister, Liz Truss, was born in 1975.
In 1940, when she was 14 years old, the Nazis dropped bombs on Buckingham Palace as part of their constant air raids. According to an article by Vikki Hawkins, curator at the Imperial War Museum in London, which was posted by the World War II Museum in New Orleans last year, the Royal Chapel, inner quadrangle and Palace gates were hit, and several workmen were injured. King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, remained at Buckingham Palace in solidarity with those living through the Blitz. After Buckingham Palace was bombed, the future Queen Elizabeth II’s mother is reported to have said: ‘I am glad we have been bombed. Now we can look the East End in the eye.’
A month later Princess Elizabeth was delivering addresses on radio to boost public morale. Later she worked as a mechanic near the end of World War II.
Queen Elizabeth II had an incredible life, and apparently she was always able to stay focused on the most important things. My favorite story about her that’s been recirculating since her passing was told by composer Angelo Badalamenti, who said Paul McCartney told him that the former Beatle had been contacted by Her Majesty’s office to perform at one of her birthday celebrations. But, when the Queen greeted McCartney before he was about to perform, she explained that she couldn’t stay because her TV show was about to come on – “Twin Peaks.”
Badalamenti did the music for “Twin Peaks,” and McCartney supposedly told him that story while they were recording together in London.
It’s not just that the Queen’s death makes some of us sad, it’s that another link with our history is gone now as well, whether it’s 30 percent or 28.5 percent – whatever.
