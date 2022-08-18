Sen. Robert Johnson was once one of Arkansas’s most powerful politicians. In a time when the nation was pulling itself apart, Johnson became one of those men pulling hardest of all to bring Arkansas out of the Union, a move that led to the Civil War. As a result, his once-promising career was reduced to ashes.

Robert Ward Johnson was born in Kentucky in July 1814. His father, Judge Benjamin Johnson, was a wealthy planter. In fact, his family had a lot of powerful political connections. His uncle, Richard M. Johnson, was a hero of the War of 1812, a U.S. Senator, and eventually vice-president under President Martin Van Buren from 1837 to 1841. Two of his father’s other brothers were also prominent Kentucky congressmen.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.

