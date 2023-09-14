Thanks to a Senate bill that became law earlier this year, thousands of Arkansas students will qualify for free lunches at school.

Act 656 of 2023 was approved by an overwhelming majority of senators. It benefits children from families with low incomes by eliminating the requirement that they pay a reduced price for lunch. Instead, lunch is free.

