Though there are honest men and women in government, it often seems that politics and scandal go hand in hand. In the post-Reconstruction period, an age of scandals, found a former U.S. Senator from Arkansas engulfed in a massive fraud case against the federal government in 1881. The “Star Route Fraud Scandal,” as it was called, destroyed the reputation of Sen. Stephen Dorsey.
The arrival of Stephen Wallace Dorsey in Arkansas was largely by accident. He was born in Vermont in 1842, and his family moved to Ohio when he was still young. During the Civil War, he fought in the Union Army and moved up to the rank of colonel. He became involved in various business enterprises after the war, including railroads and manufacturing; and he became president of the Sandusky Tool Company. As the post-Civil War period created a boom in railroad construction, many companies were forming to build routes as quickly as possible. The need was even more pressing in the South where there were few railroads available before the war, and the years of warfare severely damaged what lines were in service.
When the Arkansas Central Railroad was formed, Dorsey was named president. He moved to Helena to oversee operations. He became heavily involved in the Reconstruction government to ensure that grants and bonds would keep finding their way to the railroad. As a result of his legislative connections and business reputation, Dorsey was elected to the U.S. Senate by the legislature in 1872.
When Democrats reclaimed control of the Arkansas government in 1874, Dorsey read the political writing on the wall. At this time, it was the votes of state legislators that determined who would represent the states in the United States Senate and not the direct vote of the people. With the Democratic Party firmly in control of the state legislature after 1874, there was no way that a Reconstruction holdover like Dorsey would be elected to a second term. He began making a quiet exit from Arkansas to move west to the New Mexico Territory and declined to run again in 1878.
Dorsey had continued to build on his railroad investments during his time in the Senate. In 1880, he became secretary for the Republican National Committee, where he worked to influence Congress to supply lands, grants, and contracts to his railroads.
He and a few of his partners arranged contracts to carry the mail to remote post offices by railroad, a contracted transport path the post office called a “star route.” This meant guaranteed business for the railroads. In 1881, it was revealed that Dorsey and other railroads had arranged bribes with postal officials to get the contracts. It was estimated that the federal government was defrauded out of $412,000 as a result, a total in the millions of dollars today. Dorsey and other rail officials were placed on trial for bribery in federal court. He was defended by one of the most famous lawyers and orators of the day, Robert Ingersoll.
He was put on trial in 1882. And after several dramatic weeks, Ingersoll managed to plant enough doubt in the minds of jurors to acquit Dorsey. The scandal made a splash in newspapers across the country and ultimately resulted in new civil service reforms being passed in 1883 to counter the corruption that had seeped into the government. But the scandal had destroyed Dorsey’s finances, business investments, and political reputation in the meantime. He would never hold another office again. Angry investors continued to file lawsuits against him that kept him in and out of court for several more years.
Dorsey remained in New Mexico for several more years, attempting to rebuild his finances through his ranching interests. He invested in various mines in New Mexico and Colorado. He eventually made his way to California, where he died in relative obscurity in 1916.
