National Banned Book Week isn’t until Sept. 18-24 this year, but you can start making a reading or gift list now if you want to get in on this annual celebration of the freedom to read.
The annual State of America’s Libraries Report released last week, points out that there were 729 challenges affecting nearly 1,597 books at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double 2020’s figures, and that’s the highest in 20 years since the American Library Association (ALA) began compiling challenges.
The ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) has been documenting attempts to ban books in libraries and schools since 1990.
Nine of the 10 most challenged books last year were banned because they were considered sexually explicit. At least five of them contained LGBTQIA+ content. One book, No. 5 on the most banned list, is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. It was published in 2017, is a New York Times Young Adult Best Seller, and winner of a dozen literary awards, but it’s just too Black Lives Mattery for some people’s taste apparently. If you can’t get your hands on the book, you can probably find the movie with the same title, released in 2018, pretty easily. It got good reviews and grossed about $35 million.
You can find the list of banned and challenged books through the ALA’s website at www.ala.org.
Here’s some other books you might want to read, which the OIF reports have been the target of book-banners for years to keep them out of libraries, schools and universities. I’ve included an objection or two filed with each one, and commented on some of them.
Animal Farm by George Orwell (1945): A Wisconsin survey in 1963 shows that the John Birch Society challenged the novel’s use objecting to the words “masses will revolt.” It was suppressed from being displayed at the 1977 Moscow, Russia International Book Fair. And, it was banned from schools in the United Arab Emirates in 2002 on the grounds that it contains written or illustrated material that contradicts Islamic and Arab values – in this text, pictures of alcoholic drinks, pigs, and other “indecent images.” (Well anything the John Birch Society, Moscow, and the UAE are against, I’m for it!)
As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner (1930): Central High School in Louisville, Kentucky temporarily banned this book in 1994 because it uses profanity and questions the existence of God. (Scandalous!)
Beloved by Toni Morrison (1987): This was pulled from the senior Advanced Placement English class at Eastern High School in Louisville, Kentucky in 2007 because two parents complained that the novel about antebellum slavery depicted the inappropriate topics of bestiality, racism, and sex. The principal ordered teachers to start over with The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne in preparation for upcoming exams.
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley (1932): This was removed from classrooms in Miller, Missouri in 1980 because it makes promiscuous sex “look like fun,” according to its critics.
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger (1951): It was removed in Summerville, South Carolina in 2001 because it “is a filthy, filthy book,” so said the school board.
The Color Purple by Alice Walker (1982): Banned in a Pennsylvania school district in 1992 because of its “smut.”
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck (1939): This was burned by the East St. Louis, Illinois Public Library in 1939, and banned in several other cities. One challenge to the book as required reading in a Vermont high school in 1981 complained about its language and portrayal of a former minister who recounts how he took advantage of a young woman. (Who ever heard of such a thing?)
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald (1925): Challenged at Baptist College in Charleston, South Carolina in 1987 because of “language and sexual references.” (I wonder if they have any books published after 1925?).
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee (1960): Banned from the Lindale, Texas Advanced Placement English reading list in 1996 because the book “conflicted with the values of the community.” (Wow! Makes me wonder what that community’s values are!)
The Lord of the Flies by William Golding (1954): One of this book’s challenges came from a North Carolina school board in 1981 that described the book as “demoralizing inasmuch as it implies that a man is little more than an animal.” (Bingo!)
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck (1937): One of its many challenges was to it being a summer youth reading assignment in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1989 because “Steinbeck is known to have had an anti business attitude,” stated those who objected to it, and “he was very questionable as to his patriotism.” White Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas removed it from reading lists that year, too, because of objectionable language.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey (1962): One challenge at the Placentia-Yorba Linda, California Unified School District in 2000 came from parents who stated that teachers “can choose the best books, but they keep choosing this garbage over and over again.”
Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut (1969): Many communities challenged or banned this one but it was publicly burned in Drake, North Dakota in 1973, and banned in Rochester, Michigan because it “contains and makes references to religious matters.” (Again, scandalous!)
One other thing these books have in common is that they are all on the Radcliffe Publishing Course list of the Top 100 Novels of the 20th Century. Many are Pulitzer Prize winners. One of the best things about banned books is that they are usually pretty good. But books with adult language, and subject matter like racism, sex, religion, and violence!? My goodness, it’s almost as if they reflect the world we live in! By the way, not only has book banning, and attempted book banning soared over the past year according to an Associated Press article published this week, so have threats against librarians.
To find out more about Banned Books Week – before it gets banned – visit the website bannedbooksweek.org.
Contact Steve Gillespie at news@newportindependent.com.
