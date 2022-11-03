On Oct. 28, Tuckerman High School held an assembly for grades 8-12 to honor the gift given by the Owen and Pearl Williams family.
Vickie Williams, the youngest daughter and lifelong resident of Tuckerman, is giving back to her hometown community of Tuckerman by donating 80 acres of land to the Jackson County School District. This land will benefit the school and all students’ extracurricular activities, as well as other clubs and organizations. The possibilities vary from a Shooting Sports (skeets) Range to an agricultural livestock barn. It will also provide economical profits for the school district by the installation of solar panels.
Vickie has spent 36 years in education. All six siblings graduated from Tuckerman High School: Freda, Mildred, Mable, Tommy, Wanda, and Vickie. Her only brother, the late Mr. Tommy Williams served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marines. Upon his completion of military service, he served many years as a Newport policeman.
Vickie graduated with the Class of 1966, which was the first group of Seniors who attended school for nine consecutive months. Until this time, Tuckerman attended a split term, meaning students attended school in July and August but were released during the months of September and October to pick the cotton harvest. So, Vickie was glad not to ‘pick cotton’ her Senior year.
While a student at Tuckerman, Vickie attended Girl’s State, was nominated as an Outstanding Senior, and a D.A.R. Citizenship Award (Daughters of the American Revolution) recipient. Vickie was also a member of the Lady Bulldogs Basketball team, who were the state runners up in 1964, ‘65, and ‘66, where she received the All-District and All-State honors her Junior year.
Upon graduation, Vickie obtained her BSE from the University of Conway in 1971 and obtained her MSE from UCA and Arkansas State University in 1975. She taught her first few years as a fourth grade Tuckerman Elementary teacher. Then she spent the rest of her teaching career at Newport Special School District and retired as a Junior High Guidance Counselor.
Vickie is an active member of her community. She is on the Board of Directors of The Trails to Tuckerman Historical Society and is a vital agent in creating the Student of the Month/Year Scholarship where one senior is nominated by the faculty and staff to be Student of the Month. Ten students are chosen throughout the school year and each student is given a Certificate of Recognition along with a scholarship. At the end of the school year, one of the 10 students is chosen as Student of the Year. Ms. Vickie also contributes her time to the annual Hometown Days celebration and Memorial/Veteran’s Day celebration. She is also on the Gracelawn Cemetery Association that keeps the city cemetery neat and financially stable. Ms. Vickie enjoys giving back and serving her community, and her joy of giving back and her service to others affects all aspects of the community and the school. It is her hope that others will find some way to serve and give back to their own communities and local schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.