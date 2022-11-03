On Oct. 28, Tuckerman High School held an assembly for grades 8-12 to honor the gift given by the Owen and Pearl Williams family.

Vickie Williams, the youngest daughter and lifelong resident of Tuckerman, is giving back to her hometown community of Tuckerman by donating 80 acres of land to the Jackson County School District. This land will benefit the school and all students’ extracurricular activities, as well as other clubs and organizations. The possibilities vary from a Shooting Sports (skeets) Range to an agricultural livestock barn. It will also provide economical profits for the school district by the installation of solar panels.

